Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' To Undergo Title Change

"A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.

Sincerely,

Sameer Vidwans."

