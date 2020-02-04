Kartik Aaryan Teams up With ‘Tanhaji’ Director for Action Film?

Kartik has a bunch of other films also that he is currently filming including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In August, the first look posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were released and Kartik almost looked like Akshay’s doppelganger, from the attire and expressions. Captioning the poster, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram.#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.” The film is set to release on 31 July 2020 and will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. Take a look: