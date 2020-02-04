Kartik Aaryan Teams up With ‘Tanhaji’ Director for Action Film?
Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next film with Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal, that will hit theatres on 14 February. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor has signed his first action film. The film will be helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut and it is in the initial stage. The female lead will soon be finalised, a source told the publication.
Kartik has a bunch of other films also that he is currently filming including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
In August, the first look posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were released and Kartik almost looked like Akshay’s doppelganger, from the attire and expressions. Captioning the poster, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram.#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.” The film is set to release on 31 July 2020 and will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. Take a look:
Some time back he also expressed his desire to work with Deepika Padukone. Posting a photo of his younger self with a photo of Deepika from On Shanti Om he wrote, “Hai kisi Director mein dum? (Does any director have the courage?)” Kartik implied that he wants to work with Deepika and wants to know if any director has the courage to cast them together.
Being the positive spirit that she is, Deepika responded with “Why these pictures though!?!?”
To which Kartik Aaryan responded with a dialogue by Shah Rukh Khan from Om Shanti Om, saying “Kyunki tabse Quinaat iss koshish mein lagi hai (Because the universe has been conspiring to achieve this for a while)” The line is picked from an iconic speech by Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Om Shanti Om. Om Shanti Om was Deepika Padukone’s debut in Bollywood.
