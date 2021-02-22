Kartik Aaryan, Kiara's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Gets a Release Date

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

"Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios coming to spook you on November 19, 2021," a note from the makers read.

Shooting of the film came to a halt in March last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of Rajinikanth’s 2005 film Chandramukhi. Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja played a couple who decide to stay in their ancestral home despite being warned of ghosts on the premises. Supernatural occurrences force Ahuja to call on the help of his friend, a psychiatrist, played by Akshay.

(With inputs from PTI)