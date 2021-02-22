Kartik Aaryan, Kiara's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Gets a Release Date

The sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa is being helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Kartik Aaryan in <i>Bhhool Bhulaiyaa 2</i>
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee''s psychological-comedy thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles, is set to release in theatres on 19 November.

The film is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy which was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

"Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios coming to spook you on November 19, 2021," a note from the makers read.

Shooting of the film came to a halt in March last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of Rajinikanth’s 2005 film Chandramukhi. Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja played a couple who decide to stay in their ancestral home despite being warned of ghosts on the premises. Supernatural occurrences force Ahuja to call on the help of his friend, a psychiatrist, played by Akshay.

(With inputs from PTI)

