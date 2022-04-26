Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik And Kiara Attempt to Ward Off Ghosts
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' tailer shows Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani fending off spirits.
The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was released today. And while the makers have already introduced us to the characters, we now have more insight into the horror-comedy as they attempt to tackle supernatural entities.
Kartik Aaryan reminds us of Akshay Kumar as he prances around in an old bungalow, haunted by the ghost of Manjulika. Kiara's character, Reet is also introduced. Rajpal Yadav will reprise the role of the pandit from the last instalment. The film also stars Tabu in a leading role. What follows is a tale of confusion amid horror and comedy. The film is slated to release on May 20, 2022.
The first instalment of the film featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. The 2007 film was a remake of the iconic 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Aneez Basmee and is a standalone sequel to its predecessor. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.
