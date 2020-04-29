Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Homi Adajania, who worked with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, which was Irrfan’s last film to release in theatres shared their memories of the late actor on social media.Kareena shared a photo from the sets of Angrezi Medium with Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia, and wrote: “It was an absolute honour sir Rest in peace”.The director of Angrezi Medium, Homi Adajania, posted another photograph of him and Irrfan from the sets of the film and wrote: “We laughed about you dying... in fact we often abused your “uninvited guests” .... but I didn’t think I’d feel so fuckin broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now. I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn’t want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe. 🙏❤️ RIP #irrfan”Radhika Madan, who played Irrfan’s daughter in Angrezi Medium also shared her condolence message on the actor’s passing away. Her statement read: “I don’t know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan. I’m just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace.”