Anti-Abortion to Anti-Adoption: Good Newwz Falls Prey to Prejudice

Also, what’s with pregnant mothers being perpetually nagging and irritating? “Surgical strike” - that’s what sex is referred to by Varun. An insensitive prick, his only question to the doc when the pregnancy is finalised is - “but I will be able to go to work, na?” Excuse me?

While Deepti reads books on pregnancy, the man has to bury himself in Marquez. He has no regard for the life that is blooming inside his wife. Concerns about the child not kicking can go to hell. “Can’t I live in peace?,” roars a drunk Varun when Deepti expresses her worry. A two-minute monologue about the challenges of motherhood has to be drilled into his thick skull to shake his conscience. Even Honey has no regard for his wife. He focuses all his attention to ensuring that his ‘gene’ is safe.