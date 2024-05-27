Karan Johar Announces 'Dhadak 2' With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri

Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the release of Dhadak 2, which will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The film is produced by Johar and directed by Shazia Iqbal. On 27 May, the makers released a promo to give a sneak into the theme of the film.
The caption of the post read, "Yeh kahaani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi raani - jaat alag thi... khatam kahaani. Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal."
Have a look at the post here:
The first film of the franchise, Dhadak, released in 2016 and was a commercial success. It marked the Bollywood debuts of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film was the Hindi remake of the Marathi film, Sairaat.
Earlier, there was speculation about Johar denying the making of Dhadak 2 with Triptii and Siddhant; however, the filmmaker has now officially announced the project.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii last appeared Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will be next seen opposite Kartik Aryan in Aashiqui 3. Siddhant was last seen in Gehraiyaan opposite Deepika Padukone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)