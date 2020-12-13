Kangana Wraps Up 'Thalaivi', Calls It 'Most Ambitious Project'

In October, Kangana had resumed shooting for Thalaivi. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a few photos from the sets. In one of the photos Kangana is seen wearing a mask, as a precaution against coronavirus.

She captioned the post, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team"