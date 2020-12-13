Kangana Wraps Up 'Thalaivi', Calls It 'Most Ambitious Project'
Thalaivi is being helmed by AL Vijay.
On 12 December, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to announce that she had wrapped up shooting for her "most ambitious project Thalaivi." Thalaivi is based on Jayalalithaa’s life.
She tweeted a still from the film, alongside a photo of Jayalalithaa and wrote - "And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings"
In October, Kangana had resumed shooting for Thalaivi. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a few photos from the sets. In one of the photos Kangana is seen wearing a mask, as a precaution against coronavirus.
She captioned the post, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team"
Thalaivi has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture writer Rajat Arora. It was scheduled to hit theatres in June this year but got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.