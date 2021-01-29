Kangana Ranaut To Play Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Political Drama
The actor has said the film is not a biopic.
Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actor says the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also claimed that many prominent actors will be a part of the project.
"Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana in a statement released by her office.
"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," she said. These actors will portray prominent figures such as Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Moraji Desai and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not specify which one.
Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in Revolver Rani will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project.
Kangana also confirmed the news in a series of tweets, including a response to a tweet posted by a fan page featuring the actor dressed as Indira Gandhi in what she claimed was an old photoshoot based on "iconic women" from early in her career.
