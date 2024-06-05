'Kalki 2898 AD': Trailer for Prabhas-Deepika's Film to Be out on This Date

Director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, is one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year. On Wednesday, 5 June, the makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release date of the film's official trailer.
Sharing a new poster featuring Prabhas, the makers wrote, "A new world awaits! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th."
Have a look at the post here:
The poster features Prabhas' character Bhairava, standing tall on the peak of what seems like a mountain. The text accompanying the poster read, "Everything is about to change.''
Kalki 2898 AD is backed by C Ashwin Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. In addition to Deepika and Prabhas, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles.
The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on 27 June.
