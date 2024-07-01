'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Day 4: Prabhas's Film Mints Rs 500 Worldwide

Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD is making waves at the box office, grossing Rs 500 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and entering the Rs 300-crore nett club in India.
The film released on 27 June in multiple languages in 2D and 3D.
Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house, shared the official update about 'Kalki 2898 AD's' box office numbers. They wrote, "500 crores #Kalki2898AD #EpicBlockbusterKalki (sic)."
Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action adventure written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The high-budget film blends science fiction with Indian mythology and stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Supporting roles are played by Shobhana, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam.
Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has a massive budget of Rs 600 crore.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)