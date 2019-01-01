Mr Natwarlal to Karma: Word Wizardry in Kader Khan’s Dialogues
Kader Khan passed away on 31 December 2018.
Kader Khan passed away on 31 December 2018.

Mr Natwarlal to Karma: Word Wizardry in Kader Khan’s Dialogues

Aisa to aadmi life mein do heech time bhaagta hai... Olympic ka race ho ya phir police ka case ho. Tum kaay ko bhaagta hai men?” - Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

When Amitabh Bachchan was basking in the glare of stardom in the 70s and 80s, it was the lines that he mouthed that could hit you right in the feels! Most of these magical strands of words that powered blockbusters - the dialogue that gave the stars a hoist, were written by Kader Khan. His use of colloquial language teeming with whimsy, drollery and dark truths made him the most coveted dialogue writer.

Here are some of his most memorable film dialogues.

‘Zinda Hai Woh Log Joh Maut Se Takrate Hai ... - Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

Zindagi Mein Toofan Aaye, Qayamat Aaye ...Magar Kabhi Dosti Mein Daraar Na Aane Paaye - Aatish (1994)

Apan Famous Aadmi. Bada Bada Paper Mein Apanka Chota Chota Photo Chapta Hai’ – Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Is Thappad Ki Gunj Suni Tumne? - Karma (1986)

Vijay Dinanath Chauhan...Poora Naam’ - Agneepath (1990)

‘Qatl Karte Hain Aur Haath Main Talwar Bhi Nahin’ - Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

