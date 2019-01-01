Mr Natwarlal to Karma: Word Wizardry in Kader Khan’s Dialogues

“Aisa to aadmi life mein do heech time bhaagta hai... Olympic ka race ho ya phir police ka case ho. Tum kaay ko bhaagta hai men?” - Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

When Amitabh Bachchan was basking in the glare of stardom in the 70s and 80s, it was the lines that he mouthed that could hit you right in the feels! Most of these magical strands of words that powered blockbusters - the dialogue that gave the stars a hoist, were written by Kader Khan. His use of colloquial language teeming with whimsy, drollery and dark truths made him the most coveted dialogue writer.