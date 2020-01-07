Kabir Khan and Salman Khan to Team up for Their Fourth Film?
Salman Khan and Kabir Khan go a long way. Their first collaboration was in 2012 with the spy-thriller Ek Tha Tiger. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the duo are set to collaborate for the fourth time.
A source close to the development told the publication that Salman and Kabir have had several meetings in the past few months to discuss about a film. “Kabir has narrated a few scripts to Salman and he is yet to finalise one. Among the several subjects is an action-thriller and a social drama about an Indian zookeeper who travels to China to bring back a panda and save his zoo,” the source said.
He also added that an announcement will be made sometime in March.
Meanwhile Kabir Khan is gearing up for the release of the sports drama, ’83, wherein Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Kapil Dev.
The filmmaker also spoke about the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students on 5 January. Speaking to The Quint, Kabir said, “It is heartbreaking for me. Jamia and JNU are my home. I grew up in these places. My father was the founding professor of JNU. I grew up…I lived on that campus. Those visuals that I was seeing with the goons and the lathis, those are the roads I have played on, I cycled on, I walked on. It was heartbreaking to see that in this day and age, that a bunch of goons can just enter and just start attacking students and vandalise property with such impunity. It really makes you start to question a lot of things. If scenes of Jamia students walking with hands up was a tipping point, last night was heartbreaking for me. I was sitting there with my mother and my father’s no more. I could see the effect it was having on her. She’s 86 and…I get very emotional. It’s just heartbreaking. I couldn’t even get myself to hold her hand. I could see what she was going through. That’s not the India she brought us up in.”
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
