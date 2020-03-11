Juno Chopra, Jackky Bhagnani to Remake ‘The Burning Train’

Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to collaborate on a new project - a remake of the Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh-starrer The Burning Train. The 1980 film was directed by Juno’s father, Ravi Chopra and produced by his grandfather, BR Chopra.

Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani told Mumbai Mirror that the cast will be finalised soon and the shooting will commence in the second half of the year. “The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist,” he said.