Juno Chopra, Jackky Bhagnani to Remake ‘The Burning Train’
Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to collaborate on a new project - a remake of the Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh-starrer The Burning Train. The 1980 film was directed by Juno’s father, Ravi Chopra and produced by his grandfather, BR Chopra.
Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani told Mumbai Mirror that the cast will be finalised soon and the shooting will commence in the second half of the year. “The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist,” he said.
“I’m very excited about this collaboration and The Burning Train has always been my all time favourite. It was directed by my dad, I am very excited to make my version of the film. Currently, we’re on the verge of signing the director as well as the lead cast, which will be our next announcement.”Juno Chopra, producer.
Jackky is also producing David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1, a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 hit by the same name. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.
The Burning Train was one of the biggest multi-starrers of its time, with the likes of Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa and Vinod Mehra in the cast. Navin Nischol, Iftekhar, Jagdish Raj, Simi Garewal and Ranjeet were also a part of the ensemble.
The film documented a fictional bomb blast that sets ablaze the Super Express, while it was on its maiden journey from Delhi to Mumbai. The train was claimed to be the fastest one in India.
RD Burman composed the soundtrack for the film, and the special effects work was outsourced to professionals in Los Angeles. In a statement given to the publication, Juno said, “I remember my dad had gone to Los Angeles for the VFX, which which back then, was way ahead of its time.”
He added that they are also on the lookout for a director to take on the film.
(Inputs from: Mumbai Mirror)
