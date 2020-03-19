COVID-19: Junior Artists in Film & TV Affected as Shoots Shutdown

“You really can’t ascertain the loss to the TV and film industry from this shutdown,” says Babu Shah who runs a modelling agency. “I have been working in the industry for 20 years and haven’t seen anything like this. A-list celebrities are in self-quarantine, shoots are suspended and production houses still haven’t started ascertaining the losses that they will incur,” Shah says.

“Since massive sets are already up, we were given a buffer of two days,” says Shah talking about why the shoots weren’t suspended with immediate effect and from 19 March instead.