Team 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Speaks About Rishi Kapoor's Love For Food

While speaking to The Quint, the team of Sharmaji Namkeen, including Juhi Chawla, Ritesh Sidhwani, Taaruk Nayyar, recalled Rishi Kapoor's love for food and how much he used to love his lunch and dinner breaks.

Paresh Rawal, who was cast in the role of Sharmaji after Rishi's untimely demise, is flawless in the role, and co-actor Taaruk, who plays Sharmaji's younger son, couldn't stop talking about both his co-stars.

