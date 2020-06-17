With the resumption of film and television shoots, post coronavirus lockdown director Milap Zaveri announced resumption of work on Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham. Announcing the news on social media, the director shared two photographs of himself and John and wrote, “Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, my John Abraham after 3 months! Satyameva Jayate 2 on the way!”The film is a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate which also starred John. Starring opposite the actor in the sequel will be Divya Khosla Kumar.Slated to release this year, the film’s first look posters were earlier shared by John, who wrote, “The truth prevails again. Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2020 - Satyameva Jayate 2.”This is the second film John will resume work on post the lockdown, the first being Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga. The 12-day schedule will be completed at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City after getting the due permissions from the Telangana government, reported Mumbai Mirror.The films starring John, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff was slated for a June end release, but the shoot was halted midway due to the lockdown. John will start the shoot for Satyameva Jayate 2 after completing the remaining work on Mumbai Saga.