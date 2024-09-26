Jigra Trailer: Alia Bhatt Is Unstoppable in Her Fight to Protect Her Brother

The official trailer for Alia Bhatt's film Jigra has just been released after the teaser gained 39 million views in two weeks. The emotional action thriller is set to release globally on October 11, with Moviegoers Entertainment managing the international launch and Viacom18 Studios handling the Indian release.
Jigra delves into the powerful and emotional journey of a sister willing to go to any lengths to protect her brother. Set against the backdrop of intense action and emotional drama, the film highlights themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the lengths to which family will go to safeguard each other.
Take a look:
Directed by Vasan Bala, the film has an ensemble cast including Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda, Yuvraj Vijan, Ishan Jack, and Harsh Singh.
The film by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.
