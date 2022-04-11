'Jersey' Release Pushed to 22 April to Avoid Clash With 'KGF: Chapter 2'

The release date of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey has been pushed by almost a week. The sports drama will now release on 22 April to avoid a clash with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Both the films will release in theatres on 14 April.

The development was confirmed by trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Twitter.