'Jersey' Release Pushed to 22 April to Avoid Clash With 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shahid Kapoor plays a cricketer in&nbsp;<em>Jersey.</em></p></div>
The release date of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey has been pushed by almost a week. The sports drama will now release on 22 April to avoid a clash with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Both the films will release in theatres on 14 April.

The development was confirmed by trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Twitter.

He quoted producer of the film Aman Gill as saying, "As a team, we have put our blood, sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

