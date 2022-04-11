ADVERTISEMENT
'Jersey' Release Pushed to 22 April to Avoid Clash With 'KGF: Chapter 2'
Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.
i
The release date of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey has been pushed by almost a week. The sports drama will now release on 22 April to avoid a clash with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Both the films will release in theatres on 14 April.
The development was confirmed by trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
He quoted producer of the film Aman Gill as saying, "As a team, we have put our blood, sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×