Junglee Pictures to Make Biopic on Jeevajothi’s Battle With 'Dosa King'

Junglee Pictures, known for films like Badhaai Ho and Raazi, has acquired the life rights to Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her feud with 'Dosa King' P Rajagopal. The feud involves Rajagopal, a restauranteur who was accused of a shocking crime. He was also convicted for the same in P Rajagopal V State of Tamil Nadu.

Junglee Pictures is set to make a film inspired by the true events.