Single Saif Turns Father Overnight in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Trailer
The trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman dropped on 9 January. The film also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla.
Jawaani Jaaneman marks Saif’s return to a genre that’s very different from his recent dramatic roles (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan). The trailer begins with Saif Ali Khan living the glorious single life. His life is devoid of any real responsibilities and his family is worried about the fact that he hasn’t gotten married yet. All is well until a strange girl (Alaya) enters his life and claims that Saif might be her father. Overnight, Saif’s life changes as he becomes a responsible father, reunites with the girl’s mother (Tabu) and discovers a new way of life.
Watch it here:
Saif and Tabu are reuniting after a gap of 20 years. Saif and Tabu last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. They have also starred together in 1996’s Tu Chor Main Sipahi.
Earlier, the first look posters of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman were released, and they showed Saif under the blanket, with bottles of alcohol and women in the background. Releasing the poster, the production house, Pooja Entertainment tweeted, “Ho, ho, ho? More like OH, OH, OH. A little #JawaaniJaaneman doesn't hurt! Starting off with 2020 a little early! In cinemas on 31st January.”
Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar and will release on 31 January.
