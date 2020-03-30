Javed Akhtar Headed IPRS Offers Financial Aid to 3000 Artistes
The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), has declared an emergency relief package, to support its members that are currently facing financial problems because of lack of work during the 21-day lockdown period in India, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Headed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, the IPRS will provide financial aid to around 3150 music composers and members across the country so their basic needs are met with for the next three weeks as the country continues to battle the spread of coronavirus.
Recently, Shabana Azmi had taken to Twitter to announce the same.
“It is our duty to support the call made by our Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi for society to support each other through this 21-day lock down period. IPRS is what it is because of all its members,” IPRS chairperson, Javed Akhtar, said.
While Javed did not specify the amount of aid that will be offered, he said that IPRS is currently reaching out to its members to disburse the relief amounts immediately.
Reacting to the initiative by IPRS, music composer Salim Merchant said, “Excellent initiative @Javedakhtarjadu saheb. Today we’re all here with you as members of @IPRSmusic & would be really happy to lend our support.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)