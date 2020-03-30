Javed Akhtar Headed IPRS Offers Financial Aid to 3000 Artistes

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), has declared an emergency relief package, to support its members that are currently facing financial problems because of lack of work during the 21-day lockdown period in India, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, the IPRS will provide financial aid to around 3150 music composers and members across the country so their basic needs are met with for the next three weeks as the country continues to battle the spread of coronavirus.

Recently, Shabana Azmi had taken to Twitter to announce the same.