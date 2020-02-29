Javed Akhtar, Ayushmann, Dia Mirza Laud Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’
Earlier this week, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana attended a special screening of Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Thappad. On their individual Twitter accounts, they lauded Thappad as a “masterclass” and acknowledged the ensemble cast for their work.
Tapasee re-tweeted Javed Akhtar’s tweet, in which he called the film “a milestone” He called it a “sensitive, sensible and socially relevant film” Besides the content and treatment of the subject in the film, he lauded the performances in the film. Tapasee said that it was a “mic drop moment” and that she was “Calling it a day on this note coz it just doesn’t get better !!!!”
Film-maker Hansal Mehta posted an essay on his website to share his feelings after he saw the movie in Jaipur. He also documented his relationship with Anubhav Sinha.
“As a father of two girls I wept. I watched the film with a stunned audience in Jaipur and wept inconsolably. Later I felt compelled to just take the flight home and to give a tight hug to my daughters, to tell them that they should be fearless in their choices and as a parent i would always be there for them. But most of all I wanted to hug them. Such was the power of this film. I also felt like saying something to my wife. But I will leave that for the end of this often forgive me for digressing essay.” The essay reads.
“To all the women in my life. To my wife, my mother, my sister, my daughters, my ex-wife, my girlfriends and all those that have been subjected to my societal conditioning. I know it is late. But better late than never. Sorry. Sorry if I have let my sense of entitlement stifle your growth. Sorry if I have let my patriarchal conditioning render me insensitive to your needs. Sorry if I’ve been an asshole. I will try to change. If I don’t, SLAP me. Kheench ke maarna mujhe Thappad"
Dia Mirza, who is a part of the ensemble, shared her “love and gratitude” to the Thappad team in a post on Instagram.
In Thappad Taapsee plays the role of Amrita, who walks out of her marriage because in a fit of anger her husband slaps her. This is Taapsee’s second collaboration with Anubhav Sinha, the earlier one being Mulk which released in 2018. The cast of Thappad also includes Pavail Gulati,Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Gitika Vidya Ohlyan and Dia Mirza in various roles.
