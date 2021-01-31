Janhvi's 'Good Luck Jerry' Shoot Halted by Farmers in Patiala
The protesting farmers have asked for a statement of support from Janhvi.
On Saturday, 30 January, Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry shoot was briefly disrupted in Punjab's Patiala by a group of farmers who demanded a statement from the actor in support of their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, as per a report by PTI.
The shooting was taking place near the Punjab Bagh area. The farmers reportedly insisted that Janhvi should extend her support to them by releasing a statement.
"We do not have any grudge against anyone. We had earlier asked them not to shoot the film here, but they still went ahead. If Janhvi Kapoor issues a statement, we will allow the shoot to resume", a protester was quoted by PTI as saying.
A police official told the publication that the shooting resumed later.
This is the third time that the shooting of Good Luck Jerry has been halted. On 24 January, it was stalled by protesting farmers in Patiala. A source had told Times of India, "This is not an issue against any actor or film, the farmers wanted them to support their cause since agriculture is something that affects everyone."
The source added, "Not just Janhvi, they also demanded that other Bollywood actors too should come out in support of the farmers."
On 11 January too, the shoot was briefly disrupted after farmers' groups gathered at the location in Bassi Pathana in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib. Janhvi had taken to social media then to post a note in support of farmers.
Good Luck Jerry is being directed by Aanand L Rai and also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.
(With inputs from PTI)
