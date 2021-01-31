Janhvi's 'Good Luck Jerry' Shoot Halted by Farmers in Patiala

A police official told the publication that the shooting resumed later.

This is the third time that the shooting of Good Luck Jerry has been halted. On 24 January, it was stalled by protesting farmers in Patiala. A source had told Times of India, "This is not an issue against any actor or film, the farmers wanted them to support their cause since agriculture is something that affects everyone."

The source added, "Not just Janhvi, they also demanded that other Bollywood actors too should come out in support of the farmers."

On 11 January too, the shoot was briefly disrupted after farmers' groups gathered at the location in Bassi Pathana in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib. Janhvi had taken to social media then to post a note in support of farmers.

Good Luck Jerry is being directed by Aanand L Rai and also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)