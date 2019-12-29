Janhvi Wraps up Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Calls It ‘Memorable’

The film celebrates the achievements of the brave pilot. Saxena had a huge contribution in the Kargil War in 1999. She was the first lady IAF officer who flew into the war zone. Later, she was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra, for her valour and self-sacrifice while not engaged in direct action with the enemy.

Janhvi has reportedly put on some weight to fit into the character. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to hit the theatres on 13 March, 2020.

Dharma Productions recently revealed the first look posters of the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.