Janhvi Wraps up Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Calls It ‘Memorable’
Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Saturday took to Instagram to share an emotional message post the completion of the biopic on Gunjan Saxena, India’s first woman IAF chopper pilot.
Calling the experience, “memorable” and “special”, Janhvi wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it”
The film celebrates the achievements of the brave pilot. Saxena had a huge contribution in the Kargil War in 1999. She was the first lady IAF officer who flew into the war zone. Later, she was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra, for her valour and self-sacrifice while not engaged in direct action with the enemy.
Janhvi has reportedly put on some weight to fit into the character. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to hit the theatres on 13 March, 2020.
Dharma Productions recently revealed the first look posters of the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
With Pankaj Tripathi playing her father’s role in the film, the poster reads, “Meri beti ki udaan koi nahin rok sakta (Nobody can stop my daughter from chasing her dreams).”
