Janhvi-Rajkummar's 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Delivers 2024's Biggest Advance Ticket Sales

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr and Mrs Mahi hit the big screens on 31 May. Ahead of the film's release, it delivered the biggest advance ticket sales of 2024, beating films like Fighter, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Shaitaan.
The sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma, recorded a total sale of 2.15 lakh tickets, according to a report by Pinkvilla. Moreover, on Cinema Lovers Day on 31 May, the Multiplex Association of India announced that all the tickets will be priced at Rs 99 only to boost foothalls in cinema halls, including major chains like Cinepolis and PVR-INOX.
Mr & Mrs Mahi surpassed the advance booking sales of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter which delivered the highest sales of 2024. The Siddharth Anand directorial had sold 1.45 lakh tickets in advance.
Yami Gautam's Article 370 was third on the list with a total advance booking sales of 1.25 lakh tickets, followed by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sold 1.03 lakh and Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan which delivered 81,000 advance tickets for its opening day.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan's Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be seen in Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR.
