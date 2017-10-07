7 ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ Dialogues That Make Perfect Sense Even Today
These iconic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ dialogues make more sense today than ever before.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is Bollywood’s masterpiece of satire and we can’t thank Kundan Shah enough for making such pure and unadulterated comedy, without any gaali-galoch, non-veg jokes or item numbers. The film is just a simple comedy that tickles one’s funny bone even today.
As a tribute to the late filmmaker, here are some dialogues from the iconic film which couldn’t be more relevant today. In fact, they’re even more hilarious now.
Long Before Shashi Tharoor’s Farrago Moment
Sharab Pe Charcha
To All the Stalkers
To the Pyaare Trolls
For Our Friend, Dear Arnab Goswami
Politicians' Slogan Since Time Immemorial
When Opposition Unites...
(This article was originally published on 7 October, 2017 and has been reposted on the film's 38th anniversary).
