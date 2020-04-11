It’s Piggyback Riding: Mohit Chauhan Reacts to ‘Masakali 2.0’

After music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who worked on the song ‘Masakali’ from Delhi-6 (2009), expressed their displeasure at T-series’ remix version of the same song, titled ‘Masakali 2.0’, singer Mohit Chauhan has also reacted to it.

Though he has only heard a little bit of the remix track, Mohit, who sang the original, said in an interview to News 18, that he was aware of AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi’s disapproval of the song. The singer says that more than anything else the original creator of that particular piece of music “needs to be consulted or permission must be taken from that person”.

The new version has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, and mixed by Tanishk Bagchi.