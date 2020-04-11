It’s Piggyback Riding: Mohit Chauhan Reacts to ‘Masakali 2.0’
After music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who worked on the song ‘Masakali’ from Delhi-6 (2009), expressed their displeasure at T-series’ remix version of the same song, titled ‘Masakali 2.0’, singer Mohit Chauhan has also reacted to it.
Though he has only heard a little bit of the remix track, Mohit, who sang the original, said in an interview to News 18, that he was aware of AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi’s disapproval of the song. The singer says that more than anything else the original creator of that particular piece of music “needs to be consulted or permission must be taken from that person”.
The new version has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar, and mixed by Tanishk Bagchi.
“I think it's a piggyback riding. But having said that, I believe there are many musicians who are very, very original and want to make good music but that needs to be pushed more. Original stuff should be coming out more rather than riding piggyback on old songs which are already successful,” he said in the interview.
Soon after the song released, AR Rahman took to his Twitter to express his displeasure by sharing a link to the original song.
“No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of director, a composer and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”AR Rahman
Lyricist Prasoon Joshi had also expressed his displeasure over the remake of the song. He said that it was sad to see the song being ‘insensitively utilised’ and that it was ‘up to the conscience of T-Series’.
“All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra,” he said.
