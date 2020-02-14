Varun Dhawan's Uncle Reveals Wedding Details After Roka Rumours
Amidst rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's impending wedding, the Badlapur actor's uncle Anil Dhawan has said that while the family is looking forward to him tying the knot, a date hasn't been fixed yet.
“It’s high time Varun got married. We all want it (to happen),” he told Mumbai Mirror.
He also dismissed rumours that a roka ceremony was recently held at Natasha's home. Anil told Mirror that their family had visited the Dalals’ residence for a birthday party. “We hadn’t met each other in a long time and we don’t know each other well. So, they invited us over for dinner. It was a birthday party, but they wanted the families to meet as well, as everyone is busy with their respective lives,” he explained. The two families and a few others from the film industry celebrated Natasha’s father Raju Dalal’s birthday.
Varun also clarified on Twitter that the get together was for a birthday party. He tweeted, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers,” he wrote dismissing a report by an online portal.
Varun and Natasha first made an appearance in public at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Most recently, they were spotted vacationing in Switzerland over the New Year.
Varun marked his on-screen debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. He was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.
