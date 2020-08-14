Ishaan Teams up With Raja Krishna Menon for War Film ‘Pippa’
The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur.
Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Roy Kapur have announced their next venture with director Raja Krishna Menon. Starring Ishaan Khattar and titled Pippa, it is a war film that revolves around an army tank – a first for Indian cinema.
The film will have the Battle of Garibpur as the backdrop, in which the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, led by Captain Balram Singh Mehta, fought against Pakistani forces.
It was the beginning of the 1971 Indo-Pak war which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The battle is significant as it took place 12 days before the official start of the war and marked the first time India infiltrated enemy land.
Speaking about the film, Ishaan shares in a statement
“I’m exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude. Getting a chance to play the role of the spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a privilege and honour".
Ronnie, who produced the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, says, “The story of the 45th Squadron led by Captain Balram Mehta is one that needs to be told to this generation. Pippa is a visual celebration of not only India’s valour but also the sharp strategy shown by us during the year of 1971 along with our alliance with Bangladesh, all seen through the eyes of the Mehta family".
Pippa is written by Raja Krishna Menon, Randhawa and Tanmay Mohan and based on the book The Burning Chaffees, penned by the retired Brigadier Mehta himself. The two-day battle was fought by the squadron in Russian PT-76 amphibious tanks nicknamed ‘Pippa’ and went on to greatly influence the war in India’s favour.
The film will also act as a coming-of-age story for the young Captain Mehta. Apart from the battle sequences, Pippa will also delve into the intricacies of a family dislodged by the war, which was responsible for a refugee crisis much like the ones prevalent even today.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.