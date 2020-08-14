Ishaan Teams up With Raja Krishna Menon for War Film ‘Pippa’

Ronnie, who produced the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, says, “The story of the 45th Squadron led by Captain Balram Mehta is one that needs to be told to this generation. Pippa is a visual celebration of not only India’s valour but also the sharp strategy shown by us during the year of 1971 along with our alliance with Bangladesh, all seen through the eyes of the Mehta family".

Pippa is written by Raja Krishna Menon, Randhawa and Tanmay Mohan and based on the book The Burning Chaffees, penned by the retired Brigadier Mehta himself. The two-day battle was fought by the squadron in Russian PT-76 amphibious tanks nicknamed ‘Pippa’ and went on to greatly influence the war in India’s favour.