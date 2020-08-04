Is Releasing Films Online a Sustainable Model for Film Business?

When the country went into a lockdown imposed by the coronavirus outbreak, all major industries faced a huge roadblock. But as the unlock process started, we saw business operations resume and work slowly coming back on track with a whole lot of new protocols in place. When it comes to film and TV industries, the Maharastra Government and bodies like Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) are negotiating terms to start shooting.

Very recently, the IMPPA approached the Bombay High Court against the state government guidelines prohibiting actors, technicians and other individuals in the age bracket of 65 or above from participating in work on the sets.

Apart from shooting in a post-COVID world, we are seeing new movies release online every other week. Big budget ones, such as the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, have also seen OTT releases.

With no guidelines in place for theatres to re-open and the uncertainty lingering about whether people will throng cinema halls, superstars are forced to showcase/premier films directly on streaming platforms.