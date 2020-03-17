‘Angrezi Medium’ To Re-Release When It’s Safe, Says Director
Recently, Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to upload a story that read: “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”
A few days back, most state governments issued advisories that cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools will be shut till 31 March owing to the rising cases of coronavirus.
Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor released on 13 March, the same day Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced shutdown of cinema halls.
In an interview given to Mumbai Mirror, producer Dinesh Vijan said it was too late to pull the film out. “We had no option as the film had already had opened in the UAE-GCC market on Thursday when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced shutdown of the theatres. If we had an idea about such an announcement three-four days earlier, we could have re-assessed the situation.”
The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, and Pankaj Tripathi. Irrfan Khan plays a doting father to his on-screen daughter Radhika Madan, who harbours dreams to pursue a higher education in the UK. The film is the second instalment to Hindi Medium, which released in 2017.
With Angrezi Medium, Irrfan marks his return to the silver screen after a two-year-long gap. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and had to go abroad for the treatment.
With Inputs from: Mumbai Mirror
