‘Angrezi Medium’ To Re-Release When It’s Safe, Says Director

Recently, Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to upload a story that read: “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”

A few days back, most state governments issued advisories that cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools will be shut till 31 March owing to the rising cases of coronavirus.

Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor released on 13 March, the same day Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced shutdown of cinema halls.