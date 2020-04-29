Anil Kapoor, who acted with Irrfan Khan in the multiple Oscar winning film Slumdog Millionaire, said that he would always be grateful to Irrfan for taking care of Sonam while she was working with him on the film Thank You. Sharing his thoughts with The Quint Anil Kapoor said:“Will always be grateful for taking care of Sonam when she was working with him for Thank You... gave her confidence that be yourself, you are on the right track as an actor and as a human being... honest and pure... great world actor, great human being... the entertainment industry all over the world will miss him, RIP.”Anil KapoorMahie Gill, who worked with Irrfan Khan in Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, recalled how the actor had been helpful and humble when they shot together for Paan Singh Tomar. Mahie began by telling us how it was to work with Irrfan as a co-actor:“It was a wonderful experience and I am blessed and lucky that I got to work with him. When I did Paan Singh Tomar with him, I was a newcomer so I used to be very nervous to work with him, but he was a kind of person, who would make you feel very comfortable. He was very caring, so that makes a lot of difference when you work with an actor like him. During Paan Singh Tomar, we were shooting at locations where we didn't have much facilities. So, there used to be one vanity van which was given to him because he was the star. I remember every time he would tell me - Mahie you go and use the van, while he would sit outside. He won't come inside the van, he would make me sit in the van. He used to say, you are a female artist and you should be sitting inside. So that shows how he used to behave with a newcomers and he was so humble and grounded.”One of Bollywood’s most popular casting directors, Mukesh Chhabra, who has worked with Irrfan on several projects had this to say about the talented actor:“I have done so many films with him, D Day, Paan Singh Tomar, Madaari. I was in NSD and 17-years-old when I met him. From then I have learnt so much from him. He would always guide me about the craft, how to understand actors. So, whatever I have learnt about acting or understand about acting is all from him. Discussing with him, spending time with him was always amazing. He was very easy to communicate, he would ask for the script and in just one message, he was always ready to meet. He never used to say no to any script reading. He used to say - ‘you never know which script turns out to be good’.”