Irrfan Khan, Kareena-Starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’ Releases on Hotstar

Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal-starrer Angrezi Medium is now out of Hotstar. The film directed by Homi Adajania released on 13 March this year and was commercially hit by the closure of cinema halls and multiplexes in some states including Maharashtra over the same weekend due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Angrezi Medium brings together an incredible cast of Kareena Kapoor, Dimple, Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome besides Irrfan, Radhika and Deepak.

Adajania had earlier said that they would consider re-releasing Angrezi Medium in theatres once the pandemic was over and it was safer. However, given the continuing uncertainity, the makers might have decided to go ahead with a digital premiere of the film.

Angrezi Medium released to mixed reviews earlier this month. While Irrfan, Deepak and the rest of the cast was praised for their terrific performances, the script and direction was found lacking the same spark.