I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Announces SOPs for Film & TV Shoots
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced safety protocols to keep in mind during shoots.
Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, on Sunday, announced a standard operating procedure (SOP) for resumption of film and television production with necessary health protocols in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry," the minister tweeted.
According to the SOP, face masks will be mandatory on sets with only actors facing the camera exempt from the same. Visitors and audience will not be allowed on the sets.
6-feet physical distancing will have to be followed and at studios with multiple sets, there will be staggered call and pack up utimings for different production units.
Films and TV production has been put on hold since the nationwide lockdown and television shows have only recently resumed shooting with safety protocols.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.