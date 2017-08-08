7 Bollywood Movies You Should Watch This Independence Day

It’s hard to imagine a life devoid of freedom, living under someone’s rule, and a life of subservience — something our forefathers had to face under British rule. They fought hard and never gave up, breaking free from the clutches of the colonisers. This paved the way for a free India as we know it today.

As we embrace and celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, let’s not forget the struggle of those who made it a reality. What better way to revisit the freedom struggle than watch movies which capture the essence of the fight for independence?

Here are seven movies that are a must-watch on Independence Day.