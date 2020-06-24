The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanking him for considering requests from the industries and amending some guidelines. It also recommended the testing of all set workers prior to beginning the shoot.The statement read, “ We also recommend to your kindself that before starting work all unit members wanting to work in the shooting should submit negative Covid reports because when so many unit members are involved in the shooting it is necessary to ensure that the people working should not be Covid positive and hence the report should be insisted upon.”Recently, a number of television shoots that were slated to begin on Tuesday, 23 June got cancelled. Nine shoots, including those for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, were to resume today. The lack of clarity on issues like sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance and shift timings, caused the same to be called off.FWICE Appeals to Entertainment Industry to Boycott Chinese Goods We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.