How Tiger Shroff Became a Bankable Star at the Box-Office
Tiger Shroff’s latest release, Baaghi 3, has had a great opening weekend, making Rs 53.83 crore in three days.
After a opening with a good Rs 17.50 crore on Friday, 6 March, the film saw a drop on day two, Saturday, as it made less than day one (Rs 16.03 crore). But on day three the numbers picked up again, and it went on to make Rs 20.30 crore.
There had been a lot of doubt about whether the Tiger-Shraddha Kapoor starrer could beat the fear of Corona virus and get enough people into the theatres. Turns out it did, since the film crossed Rs 50 crore in three days.
Not to say that the film still has a long way to go, considering its high budget of around Rs 100 crore. Plus, the opening is slightly lower than the last film in the Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 2, which had earned Rs 73.10 crore on the opening weekend. It could be an effect of the Corona virus threat, but there are no confirmed reports suggesting the same.
Movie business analyst Girish Johar says that Tiger is on his way to true stardom. “Tiger Shroff is one of the new action stars who has a pan India appeal. His box office collection is growing film by film, and that’s what true stardom is,” he adds.
“He is playing very smart, sticking to what he does best. Every actor knows what his limitations are. Once you reach a particular stature, then you can try whatever you want to do. Tiger also is reaching that particular level. He gives the audience what they expect from him - dance and stylised fast-paced action.”Girish Johar, movie business analyst
But interestingly, Tiger’s films have always had a decent opening, depending on which stage of his career Tiger was in.
So what has worked for Tiger, and what draws people into the theatres?
One of the most important reasons for his consistent success is that Tiger has played to his strengths. He has created a niche for himself by being at the helm of films that require him to show off his impeccable body, action skills and dance moves. People know exactly what to expect from a Tiger-starrer. And they go in to watch him do what he does best.
Also, the actor has never overexposed himself. He has been very selective in his choices. The actor has starred in only eight films in a career spanning six years, after making his debut with a hit, Heropanti.
Not all his films have gone on to become a hit though. Student of the Year 2 and Munna Michael lost money despite a decent opening, as the audience didn’t lap up the content.
While Tiger has created his own space in Bollywood with his gritty action entertainers, we will wait to see i
As of now, it looks like he will stick to what he does best.
