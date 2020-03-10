How Tiger Shroff Became a Bankable Star at the Box-Office

Tiger Shroff’s latest release, Baaghi 3, has had a great opening weekend, making Rs 53.83 crore in three days.

After a opening with a good Rs 17.50 crore on Friday, 6 March, the film saw a drop on day two, Saturday, as it made less than day one (Rs 16.03 crore). But on day three the numbers picked up again, and it went on to make Rs 20.30 crore.

There had been a lot of doubt about whether the Tiger-Shraddha Kapoor starrer could beat the fear of Corona virus and get enough people into the theatres. Turns out it did, since the film crossed Rs 50 crore in three days.