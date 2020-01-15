How Laxmi Agarwal’s Daughter Reacted After Watching ‘Chhapaak’
Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak is based on, recently revealed how her four-year-old daughter Pihu reacted after watching Chhapaak. Speaking to Mid-Day, Laxmi said that usually Pihu leaves a film mid-way but she watched Chhapaak till the end.
“She had a lot of questions about the film and I answered each one of them. Pihu showered me with a lot of love after the film,” Laxmi told the publication, adding that she even hugged Deepika.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Rajasthan’s declared Chhapaak tax-free some time back. “We are happy to declare Chhapaak a tax-free film. People have welcomed the decision of exempting this film from the tax bracket. The film shall be an eye opener,” said Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan.
Both the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradhesh and Chhattisgarh, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel, made the announcement on Twitter and praised Chhapaak for the subject it tackles.
However, with Deepika Padukone having gone to JNU and shown her solidarity with the students who were assaulted in the campus on Sunday, the release of the film became politicised and the BJP has criticised the move to make Chhapaak tax-free.
According to a report in IANS, a BJP spokesperson said, "Kamal Nath ji is never tired of blaming Modi for not releasing money or Shivraj ji for his legacy of an empty treasury as an excuse for his inability to waive farmers' debt in the state or checking of unemployment! However, the moment Deepika Padukone joined the traitors against Modi he decided to exempt all her films. Kamal Nath ji should let the people of Madhya Pradesh know whether bread for the farmer is more important or butter chicken and vodka for Deepika's home?"
(With inputs from Mid-Day and IANS)
