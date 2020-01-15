How Laxmi Agarwal’s Daughter Reacted After Watching ‘Chhapaak’

However, with Deepika Padukone having gone to JNU and shown her solidarity with the students who were assaulted in the campus on Sunday, the release of the film became politicised and the BJP has criticised the move to make Chhapaak tax-free.

According to a report in IANS, a BJP spokesperson said, "Kamal Nath ji is never tired of blaming Modi for not releasing money or Shivraj ji for his legacy of an empty treasury as an excuse for his inability to waive farmers' debt in the state or checking of unemployment! However, the moment Deepika Padukone joined the traitors against Modi he decided to exempt all her films. Kamal Nath ji should let the people of Madhya Pradesh know whether bread for the farmer is more important or butter chicken and vodka for Deepika's home?"

(With inputs from Mid-Day and IANS)