Hindi Medium's Saba Qamar Cancels Wedding, Cites 'Personal Reason'
The actor was engaged to Pakistani blogger and entrepreneur Azeem Khan.
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar took to Instagram to announce that she had called off her upcoming wedding with blogger and businessman Azeem Khan.
In her Instagram post, she talks about how she is facing a hard time right now, and that she hadn't actually met Azeem Khan in real life; their interactions were only limited to the phone. She writes, "I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!vI also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is:
"I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone" It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :)
Much love to you all! 🤍
-Saba Qamar"
Check out the post here:
Earlier, a woman had accused Khan of sexual harassment after he made his engagement with Saba Qamar public. He even put out a video denying the allegations. However, following Saba's announcement, Azeem posted on Instagram and asked people to avoid calling him and requested them to give him space.
He also wrote in a post, "@sabawamarzaman you have the most amazing soul and deserve all the happiness in the universe. May god bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often lead to the beautiful destionations xx. And yes, I'd like to take full accountability of this breakdown"
