Hindi Medium's Saba Qamar Cancels Wedding, Cites 'Personal Reason'

In her Instagram post, she talks about how she is facing a hard time right now, and that she hadn't actually met Azeem Khan in real life; their interactions were only limited to the phone. She writes, "I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!vI also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is:

"I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone" It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :)

Much love to you all! 🤍

-Saba Qamar"

