Basis Has Changed: Imtiaz on Retaining 2009 ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Title

The filmmaker also added that he is open to the possibility of exploring more Love Aaj Kal sequels. “If the process of the relationship has evolved and if there is a new story to tell, then we will try to say it,” he said.

Imtiaz also believes that the definition of love has changed over the years. “The definition of relationship today is very different from what it used to be. Therefore Love Aaj Kal holds. Things are moving fast, but the reason a boy and girl comes together hasn’t changed,” he adds.

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal dropped some time back. Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma.