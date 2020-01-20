Basis Has Changed: Imtiaz on Retaining 2009 ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Title
Imtiaz Ali has finally spoken about keeping the same title as the 2009 one for his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The older film starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and the new one also explores two love stories set in different time periods.
Speaking to the media at the film’s trailer launch, Imtiaz said, “I think that this is a franchisable idea. After ten years, the basis on which the original film was made has changed, so I have retained the same title. I am getting the chance to narrate the story in a different way.”
The filmmaker also added that he is open to the possibility of exploring more Love Aaj Kal sequels. “If the process of the relationship has evolved and if there is a new story to tell, then we will try to say it,” he said.
Imtiaz also believes that the definition of love has changed over the years. “The definition of relationship today is very different from what it used to be. Therefore Love Aaj Kal holds. Things are moving fast, but the reason a boy and girl comes together hasn’t changed,” he adds.
The trailer of Love Aaj Kal dropped some time back. Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma.
