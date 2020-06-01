Celebrity Styling is a hands-on job. It involves fitting, sourcing from fashion designers, working with the assistants, the make-up and hairstylists. Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has been announced, shoots across the board have come to a complete halt. Celebrity stylists have had no work since the month of March.Akshay Tyagi styles celebrities like Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhavan, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur. He tells The Quint that he got only three assignments in March and since then there has been no work. “I have had no work since March and even in March, I barely had three assignments. The situation will change completely and I am looking forward to how we will adapt,” says Akshay.TV Actors On Taking Pay Cuts and the Future of TV ShootsAnisha Jain styles actors like Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda. She tells The Quint that she didn’t anticipate that the lockdown will go on for this long. “When it started, I thought it was for fifteen days and things will get better. Work has taken a complete toll. Assignments will be far and few post this. We won’t have the award function, promotions at the scale we did earlier,” says Anisha.Celebrity and movie styling involves many people from start to finish. Post the pandemic, stylists are willing to reduce the number of people in their teams and also trying to work out the safety measures according to protocol.Watch the video for more.Video Editor: Ashish Maccune We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.