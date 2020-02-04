‘Hawa Singh’ First Poster: Sooraj Pancholi to Play Legendary Boxer

The poster shows Sooraj Pancholi in the boxing ring, gulping down a glass of milk. He has undergone a huge physical transformation for his character. The film will be directed by debutant Prakash Nambiar.

According to reports, the biopic on Captain Hawa Singh was already in the pipeline since early 2017. It will be based on the boxer who joined the army in 1956 at 19, and four years later, defeated reigning champion Mohabbat Singh to win the Western Command Boxing Championship.

Hawa Singh dominated the national circuit with 11 consecutive championships from 1961 to 1972, a record yet to be challenged in the Heavyweight category. He even went on to mentor boxer Vijender Singh.

