‘Hawa Singh’ First Poster: Sooraj Pancholi to Play Legendary Boxer
The first poster of Sooraj Pancholi’s next film, Hawa Singh, has been dropped. The film is a biopic on the legendary Indian boxer. Salman Khan took to Twitter to officially announce the film.
“Hawa se baatein karega singh... #HawaSinghBiopic @Sooraj9pancholi,” he captioned the poster. Pancholi replied to Salman’s tweet, saying “Won’t let u down sir!”
The poster shows Sooraj Pancholi in the boxing ring, gulping down a glass of milk. He has undergone a huge physical transformation for his character. The film will be directed by debutant Prakash Nambiar.
According to reports, the biopic on Captain Hawa Singh was already in the pipeline since early 2017. It will be based on the boxer who joined the army in 1956 at 19, and four years later, defeated reigning champion Mohabbat Singh to win the Western Command Boxing Championship.
Hawa Singh dominated the national circuit with 11 consecutive championships from 1961 to 1972, a record yet to be challenged in the Heavyweight category. He even went on to mentor boxer Vijender Singh.
