Why 'Haq' Resonated Across the Border: A Pakistani Woman on its Netflix Success

Although this film is focussed on Islamic marriage laws and divorce inspired by some real-life cases in India, the issue transcends borders, nationalities, cultures, and even religion. This is a gender issue which may manifest in different ways in different countries, but the gist is the same suppression of human rights of a section of society—women in this case— based on their gender.

Haq is a glamourless, simple story which has piqued interest and begun a much-needed conversation about human rights and the usurping of the same. It unsurprisingly became the most watched movie on Netflix Pakistan—and a topic of discussion among women in Pakistan, with demands that gender issues should constitute a larger portion of content produced.