Jahnvi Kapoor Shines in 'Gunjan Saxena' Trailer, Watch Here
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' will premier on 12 August on Netflix.
Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be premiering soon on Netflix and the trailer of the movie dropped today.
Gunjan Saxena, the IAF pilot on whose life the film is based, shared the film’s teaser video recently and said that ‘old memories flashed in front of her as she watched the montage.’
“Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen,” she wrote.
Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film traces the journey of Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat pilot from the Indian Air Force to fly a chopper in a war. Gunjan was honoured by the Indian Government with the Shaurya Chakra for her valour.
