Disheartening To See People Dent My Reputation: Gunjan Saxena

he former Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had raised objection over its portrayal in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, on whose life the film is based, has spoken about her experience in the force as compared to what has been portrayed in the film and the rumours around it.

In a blog written for NDTV, the former pilot wrote that she feels it's time to 'clear the dust.'

"Let me inform readers with utmost conviction and honesty that even though cinematic liberties were exercised in my biopic by the filmmakers, what they did not miss or exaggerate was me, the real Gunjan Saxena. I admit without hesitation that I have even more of an iron will and resoluteness than was portrayed in the movie. In my short career of eight years in the Air Force, the most precious commodity I earned was the admiration and respect of my seniors, juniors and peers. It was absolutely disheartening to see a small group of people trying to dent this hard-earned reputation with nonsensical rants," wrote the former pilot.