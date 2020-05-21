The trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s latest film Gulabo Sitabo is a delightful watch. In their fourth collaboration together as writer and director ( afterVicky Donor, Piku and October), Juhi Chaturvedi and Shoojit take us into a different world, that’s been unexplored in popular Bollywood cinema - a rundown, decrepit, ancient haveli in Lucknow and its penniless, destitute inhabitants.What also makes the trailer engaging is the presence of a bunch of absolutely riveting actors. While most of us know that Gulabo Sitabo brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana together for the first time, the trailer shows us that they are pitted with other rare talents like Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala.Like their earlier films, the trailer of Shoojit and Juhi’s Gulabo Sitabo sparkles with charm, oodles of wit in its writing and a remarkable tale that reflects an unusual slice of a certain life. Yes, there’s a love story in there and it’s exceptional, after all love knows no boundaries, it can be for something human, animate or even inanimate, archaic and dilapidated.Do watch out for the trailer as it drops on Friday, 22 May. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.