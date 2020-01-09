‘Gul Makai’ Trailer Shows Malala Yousafzai’s Fight for Education
The trailer of Gul Makai, a film depicting the journey of Nobel laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai, dropped recently. Starring Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni as her parents, the film has Reem Shaikh playing the role of the teen activist.
The trailer charts her life from being a normal school going teen in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, to an activist fighting the Taliban for girls’ education rights. The clip also shows the incident where she was shot by the Taliban. Watch the trailer here:
The film was screened in London in January 2019 for 450 dignitaries, including representatives from the United Nations (UN) and the Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), as well as members of Indian, Pakistan and British High Commissions.
The film tells the story of the village of Swat under the Taliban, who destroyed schools and terrorised people with ultraconservative rules. Then 11-year-old Malala stood up and began blogging in BBC Urdu, explaining the pain and struggle under Taliban rule and fearlessly making the world aware about the truth of terrorism suffocating their country slowly.
The film’s title, Gul Makai, is the pen name that she used to blog with..