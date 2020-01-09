The film was screened in London in January 2019 for 450 dignitaries, including representatives from the United Nations (UN) and the Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM), as well as members of Indian, Pakistan and British High Commissions.

The film tells the story of the village of Swat under the Taliban, who destroyed schools and terrorised people with ultraconservative rules. Then 11-year-old Malala stood up and began blogging in BBC Urdu, explaining the pain and struggle under Taliban rule and fearlessly making the world aware about the truth of terrorism suffocating their country slowly.

The film’s title, Gul Makai, is the pen name that she used to blog with..