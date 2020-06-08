After cinema theatres and malls being shut for over a month, the United Arab Emirates has finally lifted the lockdown. As part of its phased relaxations, the UAE opened its theatres on 27 May. Post the welcoming response to the re-release of Baaghi 3, several Bollywood filmmakers are announcing the second round of big-screen release for their films.Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha will be releasing in UAE again on 11 June. Both these films made over Rs 100 crores at the domestic box office. “Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again,” Akshay Kumar told Mid-Day.Vibha Chopra of Zee Entertainment added that they deliberately chose both these comedy films. She added, "The world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.