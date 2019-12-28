Good News for ‘Good Newwz’ at the BO with Rs 17.50 Cr on Day One
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer, Good Newwz is got off to a good start at the box office. According to the report in BoxofficeIndia.com, the romantic-comedy has earned Rs 17.50 crore in net collections at the box-office on the first day, 27 December.
Good Newwz has opened slightly lower than Akshay’s Diwali release Housefull 4, which made had made around Rs 18.85 crore on the opening day.
But considering that the budget of Good Newwz is much lower (Rs 60 crore approximately) than Housefull 4, which was made a cost of Rs 175 crore, the opening numbers look good.
The collections from states like Uttar Pradesh dipped due to the tension over CAA and NRC protests. The film is reported to be doing well in Delhi-NCR and East Punjab areas.
Kareena and Kiara’s characters get inseminated with the wrong sperm and what follows is a journey through the nine months of pregnancy. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. This is his first Hindi film as a director. Previously, he has been an assistant director on Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kapoor and Sons.
Good Newwz has received reviews, and with Dabangg 3 slowing down at the box office, it looks like the Akshay-Kareena starrer has a good chance of cashing in.
