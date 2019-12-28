Good News for ‘Good Newwz’ at the BO with Rs 17.50 Cr on Day One

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer, Good Newwz is got off to a good start at the box office. According to the report in BoxofficeIndia.com, the romantic-comedy has earned Rs 17.50 crore in net collections at the box-office on the first day, 27 December.

Good Newwz has opened slightly lower than Akshay’s Diwali release Housefull 4, which made had made around Rs 18.85 crore on the opening day.

But considering that the budget of Good Newwz is much lower (Rs 60 crore approximately) than Housefull 4, which was made a cost of Rs 175 crore, the opening numbers look good.